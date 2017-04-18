Appeals court denies Blagojevich requ...

Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3rd sentencing

A federal court took just three days to reject the appeal of imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, dashing one of the Democrat's last hopes of getting out of prison before he has served his full 14-year sentence for corruption. The unanimous ruling Friday by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago dismissed arguments that the trial judge should have reduced the 60-year-old's prison term at an August resentencing because of his good behavior during five years behind bars.

davy

Colby, KS

#1 12 hrs ago
typical dem dumbass

Chicago, IL

