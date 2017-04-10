Alabama lawmakers open impeachment hearings against governor...

Turning up the pressure on Gov. Robert Bentley, Alabama lawmakers opened impeachment hearings Monday over allegations he abused his powers to cover up an extramarital affair with a top aide. The mild-mannered 74-year-old Republican and one-time Baptist deacon refused to step down as the scandal gathered force over the past few days, even though it appeared he had practically no support in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

