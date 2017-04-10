Alabama lawmakers open impeachment he...

Alabama lawmakers open impeachment hearings against governor...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Turning up the pressure on Gov. Robert Bentley, Alabama lawmakers opened impeachment hearings Monday over allegations he abused his powers to cover up an extramarital affair with a top aide. The mild-mannered 74-year-old Republican and one-time Baptist deacon refused to step down as the scandal gathered force over the past few days, even though it appeared he had practically no support in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min District 1 239,888
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,515,176
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 3 min CodeTalker 74
News Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi... 6 min Grieving prostitutes 76
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... 12 min CodeTalker 22
News Congress goes on break, Trump awaits big progre... 27 min Trump your President 65
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... 1 hr Hostis Publicus 30
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC