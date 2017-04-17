Absences, fitness, atmosphere - new ways to track schools
In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama signs the "Every Student Succeeds Act," a major education law setting U.S. public schools on a new course of accountability, in Washington. States are grappling with as they are working to submit blueprints of how they will implement the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, a landmark education law meant to help struggling schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|Go Trump
|8,139
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,517,376
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|51 min
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|58 min
|huntcoyotes
|1,368
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|59 min
|District 1
|240,088
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|62
|Trump gives generals more freedom to make decis...
|1 hr
|okimar
|18
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC