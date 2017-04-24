A snapshot of Trump's first 100 days:...

A snapshot of Trump's first 100 days: summarized in numbers

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Barriere Star Journal

In his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump has produced hundreds of tweets, fired scores of rockets at Syria, signed dozens of executive orders, made one big move on the Supreme Court and signed no major legislation. He's grumbled about the pointlessness of judging presidents by a 100-day standard: "It's an artificial barrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre... 1 min okimar 12
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 6 min Go Trump 169
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 38 min Cheech the Conser... 1,524,162
News How many of President Donald Trump's tweets inc... 41 min Lawrence Wolf 9
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr huntcoyotes 1,566
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Well Well 240,431
News Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12) 3 hr Crepey Skin 26
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,672,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC