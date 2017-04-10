10 Things to Know for Tuesday
In this March 21, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. A divided Senate Judiciary Committee backed Gorsuch, Monday, April 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|3 min
|Just Think
|8
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|7 min
|flack
|7,679
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|burnie
|239,886
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|18 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,511,949
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|27 min
|Phil Shifley
|1,222
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|1 hr
|payme
|325
|Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of Medic...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC