WikiLeaks shows CIA team cracked smar...

WikiLeaks shows CIA team cracked smart phones, hid flaws from Apple, Google

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

A formidable CIA hacking division has amassed hundreds of tools to control smart phones and TVs, and employed hidden holes in products made by trusted firms such as Apple, Microsoft and Google for espionage purposes without notifying the companies of the vulnerabilities, WikiLeaks said Tuesday. WikiLeaks released what it said were 8,761 documents taken from the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Va., in what it described as "the largest intelligence publication in history."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Susanm 1,502,841
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 11 min southern at heart 610
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 1 hr War College 236
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 hr _FLATLINE-------- 414,178
News Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al... 1 hr Ms Sassy 12
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Cassandra_ 6,487
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr WilsonJ 238,393
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC