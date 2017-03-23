Why tanning salons can't wait for ObamaCare to be repealed
As Republicans try to shore up support for their health care overhaul, one group can't wait for the replacement: owners of tanning salons. President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act imposed a 10 percent tax on tanning as a way to help fund provisions of the law that expanded coverage for some 20 million Americans.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,507,989
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|21 min
|RushFan666
|42
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|25 min
|jonjedi
|130
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,259
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|37 min
|True Judment
|7,341
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|51 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|21
|The Democrats' immigration problem
|3 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|19
