Why tanning salons can't wait for ObamaCare to be repealed

As Republicans try to shore up support for their health care overhaul, one group can't wait for the replacement: owners of tanning salons. President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act imposed a 10 percent tax on tanning as a way to help fund provisions of the law that expanded coverage for some 20 million Americans.

