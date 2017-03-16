White House resists GOP pressure, sta...

White House resists GOP pressure, stands by wiretap claim

11 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The White House on Thursday stood by President Donald Trump's unproven accusations that his predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper, despite growing bipartisan agreement that there's no evidence to back up the claim and mounting pressure to retract the statement. Angrily defending the president's statement, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Trump "stands by" the four tweets that sparked a firestorm that has threatened Trump's credibility with lawmakers.

