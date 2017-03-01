US officials to hold meeting on Alberta Clipper pipeline
State Department officials will come to Minnesota on Tuesday to hold the only public meeting on a draft environmental review for the final segment of Enbridge Energy's project to boost capacity in its Alberta Clipper pipeline, which carries Canadian tar sands oil across northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin. The State Department's four-year review concluded that there would be no significant environmental impacts from completing the project, which requires a presidential permit because the last remaining segment crosses the U.S.-Canadian border in North Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Pete
|1,501,876
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|238,219
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|12 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|413,710
|Trump's wiretap tweets "earth-shattering": Graham
|18 min
|RoxLo
|44
|Trump seeks Congress' help on wiretap claim; FB...
|27 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Nancy Pelosi on Latest Trump Storm: 'Deflector-...
|27 min
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
|Obama's intel chief denies wiretapping but Whit...
|31 min
|Jeff Brightone
|10
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC