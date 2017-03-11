US attorney Bharara says he was fired...

There are 8 comments on the Athens Banner-Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled US attorney Bharara says he was fired after not resigning. In it, Athens Banner-Herald reports that:

An outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor known for crusading against public corruption announced he was fired Saturday after he refused a request a day earlier to resign. Preet Bharara, 48, made the announcement on his personal Twitter account after it became widely known hours earlier that he did not intend to step down in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' request that leftover appointees of former President Barack Obama quit.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#1 11 hrs ago
Somebody give the poor little fella a hug before he cries.

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,077

NYC

#2 10 hrs ago
Hurray! Thanks the Lord for the great patriotic American leader AG Jeff Sessions who was right to let go 46 Liberal Democrat Attorneys from the Obama regime led by Bharara who could sabotage undermine the Trump agenda from within with unlimited frivolous law suits together with the Liberal Democratic ACLU thugs. During eight years of Obama these liberal anti-American Attorneys supported with cover-up collusion breaking the American laws by Obama all the way and it is good news that they go home rather than undermining Trump and stabbing him in the back as democrats are encouraged to do. Trump is facing major effort from Liberal with billions of dollars of Hillary and the Clinton Foundation as well as the Mozlem Brotherhood Jihadist regimes to sabotage his presidency with liberal Attorney Generals such as NY AG Shneiderman who vowed to challenge every executive order of trump while support the breaking of the laws of America by illegal invaders and gangsters who are voters of the Democratic party.

RoxLo

“Stop Child Slavery”

Since: Apr 14

24,407

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
To think hundreds have resigned through out several admins, but this Snowflake was too precious to go.

coyote505

Pass Christian, MS

#6 8 hrs ago
RoxLo wrote:
To think hundreds have resigned through out several admins, but this Snowflake was too precious to go.
The fact that this story even rated news coverage in the minds of the media moguls proves Trump's point about Fake News. It's about as newsworthy as "The sun rose this morning!!!"

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 7 hrs ago
He was putting too many of this so-called president's business "associates" in jail.

Criminals hate prosecutors who can't be bought.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#8 7 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
He was putting too many of this so-called president's business "associates" in jail.

Criminals hate prosecutors who can't be bought.
Snowflake, you better check your facts, Trump was the enemy of those supposedly being prosecuted, at least they will actually have a real investigation now.
RoxLo

“Stop Child Slavery”

Since: Apr 14

24,407

Location hidden
#9 6 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
He was putting too many of this so-called president's business "associates" in jail.

Criminals hate prosecutors who can't be bought.
He was one of 46 prosecutors asked to resign. The only two whose resignation weren't accepted was Bonte and Rosenstein. Rosenstein has been nominated for deputy attorney general and Bonte is the acting deputy attorney general.

There was nothing special about him being asked to resign compared to everyone else. He just wanted to act like a snowflake about it to get attention. Rumor has it that he wants to run for mayor or Governor. This explains his zeal with going after Cumo's associates and de Blaso. Cumo's probably deserve it but de Blaso may not.
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#10 6 hrs ago
The guy is only worried about his chances of running for Governor of NY. And if he's as great as Democrats say, he'll make it on his own. And in the meantime he should stop bawling and look for job.
