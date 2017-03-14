U.S. attorney in Chicago resigns, lam...

U.S. attorney in Chicago resigns, laments persistent violence

Read more: Daily Chronicle

CHICAGO – The U.S. attorney in Chicago who oversaw the hush-money case of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and who helped focus federal scrutiny on local police resigned Monday, lamenting in an open letter that “at no moment” during his 31 2-year tenure “did the gun violence abate” in the nation's third-largest city. Zachary Fardon resigned from the post that's widely seen as the second-most powerful job in Chicago, next to the mayor, three days after his new boss at the U.S. Department of Justice, Jeff Sessions, asked 46 prosecutors held over from the President Barack Obama's administration to step down.

Chicago, IL

