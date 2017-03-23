Two months out of office, Barack Obama is having a post-presidency like no other
So far, Barack Obama is trying to approach his post-presidency in the same way as his cocktail-hosting duties. a The first cocktail party at Barack Obama's new office last month was certainly more casual than any he had hosted in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|buffalo dung in g...
|239,563
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Snowiki
|1,509,133
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|33 min
|True Judment
|7,490
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|HisStory
|1,259
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|4 hr
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|5 hr
|PJDT watch
|273
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,569
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC