Trump's campaign insults complicate Merkel's visit

If President Donald Trump wanted a close working relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he had a funny way of showing it during his presidential campaign. Trump, who will welcome Merkel to the White House on Friday, spent much of 2016 bashing the chancellor, accusing her of "ruining" Germany for allowing an influx of refugees from Syria.

