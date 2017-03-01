Trumpa s a bromancea with Russiaa s Putin appears to be cooling

Trumpa s a bromancea with Russiaa s P...

With his administration on the defensive over investigations into alleged Russian meddling in last year's election, U.S. President Donald Trump is no longer tweeting praise for his Kremlin counterpart. Less than five weeks after he took office, the chances of a spring thaw in relations between Washington and Moscow - once buoyed by an apparent "bromance" between Trump and President Vladimir Putin during the U.S. political campaign - are looking much dimmer, U.S. officials say.

Chicago, IL

