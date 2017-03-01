Trumpa s a bromancea with Russiaa s Putin appears to be cooling
With his administration on the defensive over investigations into alleged Russian meddling in last year's election, U.S. President Donald Trump is no longer tweeting praise for his Kremlin counterpart. Less than five weeks after he took office, the chances of a spring thaw in relations between Washington and Moscow - once buoyed by an apparent "bromance" between Trump and President Vladimir Putin during the U.S. political campaign - are looking much dimmer, U.S. officials say.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Pete
|1,500,986
|Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc...
|1 min
|jonjedi
|117
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|4 min
|Maverick 808
|413,729
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|14 min
|Faith
|6,409
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|15 min
|UsingPhartx
|24,147
|Trump says Obama is helping to organize protest...
|45 min
|spud
|30
|Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|38
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|238,145
