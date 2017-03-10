Trump Picks Jon Huntsman for Ambassador to Russia
Former Utah governor Jon Huntsman has been tapped for the most awkward ambassadorship in the Trump administration. Politico reports that Huntsman was offered the job of U.S. ambassador to Russia, and he plans to accept.
