Trump moves agenda forward even as Russia controversy swirls
President Donald Trump kicked off this week looking to move past his health care debacle and on to the other items on his agenda. But early Monday, a new cloud of suspicion moved in over the White House over its role in helping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes access classified information that the President later claimed partially vindicated his accusation that his predecessor "wiretapped" him.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump blasts Republican Freedom Caucus g...
|7 min
|spocko
|33
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|10 min
|Southern White Pride
|7,607
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Henry
|1,510,967
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Dr Guru
|239,876
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|43 min
|tina anne
|1,220
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|45 min
|Jeff Brightone
|10
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|LIbErals
|36,827
