Trump moves agenda forward even as Ru...

Trump moves agenda forward even as Russia controversy swirls

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

President Donald Trump kicked off this week looking to move past his health care debacle and on to the other items on his agenda. But early Monday, a new cloud of suspicion moved in over the White House over its role in helping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes access classified information that the President later claimed partially vindicated his accusation that his predecessor "wiretapped" him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump blasts Republican Freedom Caucus g... 7 min spocko 33
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 10 min Southern White Pride 7,607
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min Henry 1,510,967
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min Dr Guru 239,876
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 43 min tina anne 1,220
News Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves... 45 min Jeff Brightone 10
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr LIbErals 36,827
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC