Trump, Merkel face long list in first face-to-face meeting
After accusing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the campaign trail of "ruining Germany" by welcoming refugees, President Trump will have his first face-to-face meeting with the German leader at the White House on Tuesday. The two were expected to discuss strengthening the NATO alliance, collaborating to fight terrorism and taking steps to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, White House officials said Friday.
