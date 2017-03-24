Trump, GOP leaders pull health care b...

Trump, GOP leaders pull health care bill in humiliating loss

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

In a humiliating setback, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their "Obamacare" repeal bill off the House floor Friday after it became clear the measure would fail badly. It was a stunning defeat for the new president after he had demanded House Republicans vote on the legislation Friday, threatening to leave "Obamacare" in place and move on to other issues if the vote failed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Tuffy 239,376
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Reality Check 1,508,472
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr True Judment 7,382
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 2 hr jonjedi 47
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 2 hr NixonCohnStoneDrumpf 200
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 3 hr Retribution 92
News Analysis: Trump the dealmaker struggles to seal... 3 hr jonjedi 29
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC