Trump feels 'somewhat' vindicated after Nunes intel briefing
Communications of Donald Trump's transition officials - possibly including the incoming president himself - may have been scooped up in legal surveillance but then improperly distributed throughout the intelligence community, the chairman of the House intelligence committee said Wednesday. In an extraordinary set of statements to reporters, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes said the intercepted communications do not appear to be related to the ongoing FBI investigation into Trump associates' contacts with Russia or any criminal warrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|flack
|1,507,803
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|15 min
|southern at heart
|1,219
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Truth is might
|24,252
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|1 hr
|Fit2Serve
|112
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|239,230
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|7,337
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC