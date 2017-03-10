Trump budget would slice domestic programs, foreign aid
President Donald Trump on Thursday will offer the first details of his plans for deep cuts in domestic programs and foreign aid, releasing a budget outline that would boost military spending by $54 billion and seek cuts of the same size in non-defense programs. Early drafts described by government officials call for dramatic cuts at some agencies: a quarter of the Environmental Protection Agency's budget, a third of the State Department's spending, and across-the-board cuts to other agencies as the Trump administration seeks to beef up military spending.
