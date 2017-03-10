Trump budget would slice domestic pro...

Trump budget would slice domestic programs, foreign aid

Read more: WJYI-AM Milwaukee

President Donald Trump on Thursday will offer the first details of his plans for deep cuts in domestic programs and foreign aid, releasing a budget outline that would boost military spending by $54 billion and seek cuts of the same size in non-defense programs. Early drafts described by government officials call for dramatic cuts at some agencies: a quarter of the Environmental Protection Agency's budget, a third of the State Department's spending, and across-the-board cuts to other agencies as the Trump administration seeks to beef up military spending.

