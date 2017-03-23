Trump aide Paul Manafort offers to ta...

Trump aide Paul Manafort offers to talk to House panel about Russia ties

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, a key figure in investigations into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, has volunteered to be questioned by lawmakers as part of a House probe of the Kremlin's alleged meddling in the 2016 election. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House intelligence committee, told reporters on Friday that Paul Manafort's counsel contacted the panel on Thursday to offer lawmakers the opportunity to interview him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Henry 1,508,751
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 27 min FormerParatrooper 6
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 32 min Agents of Corruption 63,550
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 38 min YouDidntBuildThat 2
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 1 hr Hillary got thumped 234
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr jonjedi 7,401
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ent 239,403
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,813,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC