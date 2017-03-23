Trump aide Paul Manafort offers to talk to House panel about Russia ties

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, a key figure in investigations into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, has volunteered to be questioned by lawmakers as part of a House probe of the Kremlin's alleged meddling in the 2016 election. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House intelligence committee, told reporters on Friday that Paul Manafort's counsel contacted the panel on Thursday to offer lawmakers the opportunity to interview him.

