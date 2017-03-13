Trump adviser says gov't has many way...

Trump adviser says gov't has many ways to surveil people

Read more: Star-Progress

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by Howard Kurtz during a taping of his "MediaBuzz" program on the Fox News Channel Friday in New York White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by Howard Kurtz during a taping of his "MediaBuzz" program on the Fox News Channel Friday in New York WASHINGTON Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she doesn't have any evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower phone lines during the election. Instead, Conway is pointing to recent revelations about other government surveillance to suggest it was possible Obama used a different technique.

