Trump adviser says gov't has many ways to surveil people
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by Howard Kurtz during a taping of his "MediaBuzz" program on the Fox News Channel Friday in New York White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by Howard Kurtz during a taping of his "MediaBuzz" program on the Fox News Channel Friday in New York WASHINGTON Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she doesn't have any evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower phone lines during the election. Instead, Conway is pointing to recent revelations about other government surveillance to suggest it was possible Obama used a different technique.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|4 min
|Copout
|700
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|36 min
|Copout
|1,505,840
|Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar...
|42 min
|huntcoyotes
|94
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|42 min
|Trump your President
|6,642
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|415
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|1 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|154
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|3 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|8
