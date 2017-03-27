Trump admin drops human rights condit...

Trump admin drops human rights conditions for Bahrain F-16s

The Trump administration told Congress on Wednesday it plans to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the Obama administration. If finalized, the approval would allow the Gulf island to purchase 19 of the jets from Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corp., plus improvements to other jets in Bahrain's fleet.

