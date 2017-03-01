Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping phones in Trump Tower during election
President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump's telephones "wire tapped" during last year's election, but Trump isn't offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation. Trump says in a series of tweets that he "just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower."
