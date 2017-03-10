Tillerson recuses himself from Keystone XL decision1 hour ago
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a former oil executive, has recused himself from any role in approving the Keystone XL pipeline between Canada's tar sands and US refineries. President Donald Trump has signalled that he will green light the project, which his predecessor Barack Obama had put on hold after a report overseen by the State Department endorsed environmental concerns.
