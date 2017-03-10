Tillerson recuses himself from Keysto...

Tillerson recuses himself from Keystone XL decision1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a former oil executive, has recused himself from any role in approving the Keystone XL pipeline between Canada's tar sands and US refineries. President Donald Trump has signalled that he will green light the project, which his predecessor Barack Obama had put on hold after a report overseen by the State Department endorsed environmental concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min southern at heart 1,503,857
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Jacques in Ottawa 238,558
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 6 min TRUMP is DELUSIONAL 329
News Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al... 7 min Waikiki shyit water 80
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 14 min Rico from East Lo... 414,685
News A pre-dawn vote just gave House Republicans an ... 24 min Retribution 58
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 26 min Fundie Fatwass De... 1
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC