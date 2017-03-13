There's a growing rift among Republicans on one of the most central aspects of health care reform
The House GOP health care bill has competition from other Republicans, a group of governors who've made their own proposal about how to overhaul Medicaid for low-income people. They're hoping GOP senators will find their ideas more persuasive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Quirky
|1,507,089
|Mike Floyd for Pearland ISD
|30 min
|Sherry Stockwell
|1
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|43 min
|Gunny
|44
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|1 hr
|copout
|143
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|copout
|7,152
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|valerie
|63,524
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|1 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC