There are on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean protests. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

A protester wearing a mask, attends during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.