The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. K...

The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean protests

There are 3 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean protests. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

A protester wearing a mask, attends during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
They do know how to party...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

428

Location hidden
#2 10 hrs ago
These loons are not the smartest tools in the box. This isn't Boston.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,377

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 7 hrs ago
How is it that many of these "protests" (all around the world) end up as riots with people being hurt or killed?

Just saying....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,504,044
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 6 min swampmudd 357
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min katrina 414,743
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 9 min Faith 6,640
News Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh... 1 hr slick willie expl... 44
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Porky 238,564
News Ex-adviser's ties to Russia, Trump campaign dra... 1 hr o see the light 12
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC