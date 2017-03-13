The Latest: Paris airport suspect known to anti-terror force
A man was shot to death Saturday after trying to seize the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport, prompting a partial evacuation of th... . Travellers walk on the highway to the Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|18 min
|flack
|1,507,139
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,065
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|21 min
|Abrahammock Relig...
|63
|Worries about American race relationship hit ne...
|23 min
|Texxy
|14
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|40 min
|Raymond
|63,527
|Trump vows to appeal against travel ban ruling ...
|40 min
|GOFIGURE
|14
|Secret Service took 16 minutes to apprehend Whi...
|50 min
|GOFIGURE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC