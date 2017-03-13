The Latest: Paris airport suspect kno...

The Latest: Paris airport suspect known to anti-terror force

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A man was shot to death Saturday after trying to seize the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport, prompting a partial evacuation of th... . Travellers walk on the highway to the Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min flack 1,507,139
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 18 min Jacques Ottawa 239,065
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... 21 min Abrahammock Relig... 63
News Worries about American race relationship hit ne... 23 min Texxy 14
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 40 min Raymond 63,527
News Trump vows to appeal against travel ban ruling ... 40 min GOFIGURE 14
News Secret Service took 16 minutes to apprehend Whi... 50 min GOFIGURE 4
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,661,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC