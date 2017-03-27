The Latest: Kansas lawmakers postpone...

The Latest: Kansas lawmakers postpone vote on Medicaid veto

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The Latest on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback vetoing an expansion of the state's Medicaid program : Kansas legislators have postponed a vote on overriding Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that would have expanded the state's Medicaid program. Supporters of the bill launched an effort Thursday to override the veto in the House shortly after Brownback announced his action.

