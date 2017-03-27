The Latest: Kansas lawmakers postpone vote on Medicaid veto

The Latest on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback vetoing an expansion of the state's Medicaid program : Kansas legislators have postponed a vote on overriding Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that would have expanded the state's Medicaid program. Supporters of the bill launched an effort Thursday to override the veto in the House shortly after Brownback announced his action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.