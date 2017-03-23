The Latest: Islamic bloc of nations c...

The Latest: Islamic bloc of nations condemns London attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain's seat of power Wedn... . Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, left, stands amongst the emergency services at the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min USAsince1680 1,508,046
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 12 min jonjedi 1,244
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 15 min jonjedi 7,355
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 49 min Lawrence Wolf 138
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 56 min Lawrence Wolf 30
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr D the ONE Meets B... 239,262
News Democrats slam White House 'gag order' to offic... 2 hr Guess Who 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC