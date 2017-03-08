The Latest: French candidate Macron c...

The Latest: French candidate Macron condemns Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in France Sunday to whip up support for co... . A woman waves the turkish flag during a campaign gathering in Metz, eastern France, Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Ms Sassy 1,505,443
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 14 min King Clutch 116
News Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar... 18 min nanoanomaly 85
News Government has many ways to surveil people, Whi... 21 min Texxy 12
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 24 min Coffee Party 238,734
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 27 min swampmudd 393
News Assad blasts U.S. forces as 'invaders,' but has... 28 min The Wheeze of Trump 15
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC