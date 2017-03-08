The Latest: Ex-Rep Sutton to make '18...

The Latest: Ex-Rep Sutton to make '18 bid for Ohio governor

Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton has jumped into the 2018 Ohio governor's race, bringing a solid track record of election wins and fundraising that could position her as the initial Democratic front-runner. The 53-year-old lawyer from Barberton kicked off her bid Tuesday, the second Democrat to announce plans to seek the seat.

