The Latest: Budget chief says CBO is wrong on health care
Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, right, accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, speak outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 13, 2017, after Congress' nonpartisan budget analysts reported that 14 million people would lose coverage next year under the House bill dismantling former President Barack Obama's health care law. less Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, right, accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, speak outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 13, 2017, after Congress' ... more FILE - In this March 9, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|2 min
|jonjedi
|805
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|USAsince1680
|1,506,342
|US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr...
|14 min
|Texxy
|1
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|27 min
|Faith Michigan
|6,883
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|31 min
|Wall specialist
|63,498
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|51 min
|Faith Michigan
|430
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|1 hr
|Alien Touch
|3
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|238,947
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC