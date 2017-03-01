Team Trump aims to cash in on speech

President Donald Trump's promise to cut taxes, push for business-friendly policies, boost the military and deport criminals during a joint session of Congress earned rave reviews - even a few from past critics who declared the speech “presidential” - and helped propel the stock market to its biggest single-day gain in nearly four months. The Dow Jones industrial average rose above 21,000 points for the first time Wednesday, the biggest gain for the blue-chip index so far this year.

