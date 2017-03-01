Team Trump aims to cash in on speech
President Donald Trump's promise to cut taxes, push for business-friendly policies, boost the military and deport criminals during a joint session of Congress earned rave reviews - even a few from past critics who declared the speech “presidential” - and helped propel the stock market to its biggest single-day gain in nearly four months. The Dow Jones industrial average rose above 21,000 points for the first time Wednesday, the biggest gain for the blue-chip index so far this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Badjudgment
|1,500,065
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|6,254
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Wilson
|413,484
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|238,043
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|7 min
|Only New Resident
|24,137
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|9 min
|Rshermr
|36,761
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|17 min
|Rshermr
|63,430
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC