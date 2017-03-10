Takeaways from day one of Gorsuch hearings
On Tuesday, each senator on the Judiciary Committee will get 30 minutes to grill President Donald Trump's pick. The session is expected to last 10 hours, following a lengthy --- and telling --- round of opening statements from senators and Gorsuch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|2 min
|copout
|1,138
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|12 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|7,273
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|Earl
|1,507,306
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|35 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|239,171
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|54 min
|Into The Night
|63,541
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|55 min
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|100
|Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, alarming a...
|1 hr
|whocares
|12
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC