Takeaways from day one of Gorsuch hea...

Takeaways from day one of Gorsuch hearings

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

On Tuesday, each senator on the Judiciary Committee will get 30 minutes to grill President Donald Trump's pick. The session is expected to last 10 hours, following a lengthy --- and telling --- round of opening statements from senators and Gorsuch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 2 min copout 1,138
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 12 min Chicagoan by Birth 7,273
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min Earl 1,507,306
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 35 min Chicagoan by Birth 239,171
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 54 min Into The Night 63,541
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... 55 min Larry Craig s WC ... 100
News Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, alarming a... 1 hr whocares 12
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC