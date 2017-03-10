Syria activists: Strikes kill at least 20 near IS stronghold
Republicans on a pivotal House committee are nearing an initial triumph in their effort to scuttle former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. Republicans on a pivotal House committee are nearing an initial triumph in their effort to scuttle former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|414,559
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 min
|Faith
|6,612
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|mdbuilder
|1,503,724
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|30 min
|jonjedi
|317
|Tom DeLay: Trump 'Absolutely Right' on Spying A...
|36 min
|Trump your President
|47
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|36 min
|Pete
|238,535
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|50 min
|duck soup
|654
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC