Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch coasting toward Senate showdown
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, after two smooth days at his confirmation hearing, will cruise into Wednesday's session with any questions about his prospects likely shifting from the Judiciary Committee to the full Senate. President Donald Trump's high court pick has avoided major pitfalls through many hours of committee hearings, despite tension over how he got there, after Republicans refused last year to consider former Democratic President Barack Obama's nominee.
WIXY-FM Champaign.
