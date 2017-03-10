States move to stop Trump travel ban
Hours before President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was to take effect, opponents renewed their legal challenges Wednesday, asking judges in three states to block the executive order that targets people from six predominantly Muslim countries. More than half a dozen states are trying to stop the ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|4 min
|Spartacus the cra...
|440
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|5 min
|Texxy
|204
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,506,532
|Assad blasts U.S. forces as 'invaders,' but has...
|22 min
|Retribution
|53
|Worries about American race relationship hit ne...
|24 min
|Texxy
|6
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|32 min
|District 1
|238,950
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|46 min
|Tm Cln
|6,947
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC