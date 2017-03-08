St. Louis mayoral race holds lessons ...

St. Louis mayoral race holds lessons for black candidates

A generation after St. Louis elected its first African-American mayor, many in the black community are convinced that unchecked egos cost them the chance to regain leadership of the racially divided city. Lyda Krewson, 64, a white alderwoman, defeated black city Treasurer Tishaura Jones by fewer than 900 votes in Tuesday's all-important Democratic primary.

