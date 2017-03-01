Source reveals EPA programs Trump's budget could cut
A wide slew of Environmental Protection Agency programs could be under the knife to meet President Donald Trump's budget proposal requirements, a source told CNN Wednesday night. The source spelled out details of an Office of Management and Budget proposal that would cut the EPA's budget by 24% and reduce its staffing by 20%.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Pete
|1,500,357
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Agents of Corruption
|413,572
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|21 min
|Yep Yep Yep
|6,333
|Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc...
|28 min
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|96
|Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ...
|29 min
|Fundie Sniffling
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|32 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|238,087
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|52 min
|Fcvk tRump
|72
