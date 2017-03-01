Source reveals EPA programs Trump's b...

Source reveals EPA programs Trump's budget could cut

A wide slew of Environmental Protection Agency programs could be under the knife to meet President Donald Trump's budget proposal requirements, a source told CNN Wednesday night. The source spelled out details of an Office of Management and Budget proposal that would cut the EPA's budget by 24% and reduce its staffing by 20%.

