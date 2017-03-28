Senate, White House pass on House push to revive health bill

Senate Republicans and White House officials sounded ready to abandon efforts to repeal and replace the nation's health care law, at least for now, even as House Republicans - and the president himself - insisted Tuesday they were not ready to give up. The intraparty dispute came in the wake of last Friday's collapse of health care legislation in the House, a GOP humiliation at the climactic moment of seven years of promises to get rid of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.