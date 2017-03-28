Senate, White House pass on House pus...

Senate, White House pass on House push to revive health bill

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Senate Republicans and White House officials sounded ready to abandon efforts to repeal and replace the nation's health care law, at least for now, even as House Republicans - and the president himself - insisted Tuesday they were not ready to give up. The intraparty dispute came in the wake of last Friday's collapse of health care legislation in the House, a GOP humiliation at the climactic moment of seven years of promises to get rid of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

