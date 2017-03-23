Security, parking, garbage irk Ivanka...

Security, parking, garbage irk Ivanka Trump's DC neighbors

19 hrs ago

Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting on the curb.

