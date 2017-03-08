Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a rising st...

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a rising star in Trump's orbit

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this March 8, 2017, photo, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stands in front of the White House in Washington. Faced with aggressive on-air questioning about the president's wiretapping claims, Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't flinch, she went folksy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Moe 238,696
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,504,924
News Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al... 4 min The Feds Are Coming 99
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 6 min STEPIN IN 28
News That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte... 18 min SNAFUBARIFIC II 3
News US attorney Bharara says he was fired after not... 21 min Mike 9
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 27 min Fit2Serve 55
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC