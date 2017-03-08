Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a rising star in Trump's orbit
In this March 8, 2017, photo, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stands in front of the White House in Washington. Faced with aggressive on-air questioning about the president's wiretapping claims, Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't flinch, she went folksy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Moe
|238,696
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,504,924
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|4 min
|The Feds Are Coming
|99
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|6 min
|STEPIN IN
|28
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|18 min
|SNAFUBARIFIC II
|3
|US attorney Bharara says he was fired after not...
|21 min
|Mike
|9
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|27 min
|Fit2Serve
|55
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC