Russian ambassador at center of Sessi...

Russian ambassador at center of Sessions firestorm did not...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak did not attend a corresponding Democratic National Committee event to one he attended at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where he held an initial chat with then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, according to the DNC event's organizer. That event was the International Leaders Forum, put on by the National Democratic Institute last July in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,501,144
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 10 min Perjurer-In-Chief 7
News Trump says Obama is helping to organize protest... 12 min positronium 35
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 20 min Faith Michigan 6,436
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 36 min freebird 413,598
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Rogue Scholar 05 238,154
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Set phartzz 24,159
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC