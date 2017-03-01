Russian ambassador at center of Sessions firestorm did not...
Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak did not attend a corresponding Democratic National Committee event to one he attended at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where he held an initial chat with then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, according to the DNC event's organizer. That event was the International Leaders Forum, put on by the National Democratic Institute last July in Philadelphia.
