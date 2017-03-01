Rule change could make Abe longest-serving leader in Japan

In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump walk together to a news conference at the White House in Washington. Japan's ruling party is expected to approve a change in party rules Sunday, March 5, 2017, that could pave the way for Abe to become the country's longest-serving leader in the post-World War II era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.