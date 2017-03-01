Rule change could make Abe longest-serving leader in Japan
In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump walk together to a news conference at the White House in Washington. Japan's ruling party is expected to approve a change in party rules Sunday, March 5, 2017, that could pave the way for Abe to become the country's longest-serving leader in the post-World War II era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,501,719
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|4 min
|katrina
|413,652
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|14 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Prophet Atlantis
|63,454
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|27 min
|Faith
|6,487
|White House asks Congress to probe if Obama ord...
|28 min
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Nancy Pelosi on Latest Trump Storm: 'Deflector-...
|30 min
|Mikey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC