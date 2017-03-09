Rob Bishop: Republicans seek 'paradig...

Rob Bishop: Republicans seek 'paradigm shift' in federal land management

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WauwatosaNOW.com

Rob Bishop: Republicans seek 'paradigm shift' in federal land management Changes in federal public lands policy are under way. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://usat.ly/2mpAMNP These are the "House on Fire" ruins in Mule Canyon, near Blanding, Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 15 min Quirky 414,635
News Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al... 24 min Horacio 75
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 46 min District 1 238,536
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 48 min Cheech the Conser... 1,503,736
News Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh... 1 hr Horacio 42
News Tom DeLay: Trump 'Absolutely Right' on Spying A... 1 hr Horacio 48
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Horacio 6,620
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC