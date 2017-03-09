Rob Bishop: Republicans seek 'paradigm shift' in federal land management
Rob Bishop: Republicans seek 'paradigm shift' in federal land management Changes in federal public lands policy are under way. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://usat.ly/2mpAMNP These are the "House on Fire" ruins in Mule Canyon, near Blanding, Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|15 min
|Quirky
|414,635
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|24 min
|Horacio
|75
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|46 min
|District 1
|238,536
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|48 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,503,736
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|1 hr
|Horacio
|42
|Tom DeLay: Trump 'Absolutely Right' on Spying A...
|1 hr
|Horacio
|48
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Horacio
|6,620
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC