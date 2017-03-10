Republicans revamp Obamacare bill as ...

Republicans revamp Obamacare bill as Trump moves to promote overhaul

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WSNY-FM Columbus

Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill. In a sign of deepening concern among Republicans about the bill's future, Trump will speak to the party's lawmakers in Congress on Tuesday about the healthcare overhaul, two House Republican aides said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 1 min Mikey 14
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min District 1 239,184
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min copout 1,507,366
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 9 min copout 7,293
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 20 min jonjedi 1,158
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... 24 min Trump Greatest Pr... 21
News Gowdy blasts Comey for not acknowledging leak p... 2 hr He Named Me Black... 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC