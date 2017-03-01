Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump...

Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo monuments

Republican leaders in Maine and Utah are asking President Donald Trump to step into uncharted territory and rescind national monument designations made by his predecessor. The Antiquities Act of 1906 doesn't give the president power to undo a designation, and no president has ever taken such a step.

