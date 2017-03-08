Republicans brace for downbeat CBO analysis of health bill
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price talks with a guest as they wait for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence to begin a meeting with conservative groups to discuss healthcare, Friday, March 10, 2017, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office on the White House complex in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|238,754
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Injudgement
|1,505,567
|Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar...
|17 min
|Trump your President
|91
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|23 min
|Drumpfbot Watch
|400
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|44 min
|Fairness for All
|123
|RPT-Native American groups take oil pipeline pr...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|44
|Government has many ways to surveil people, Whi...
|1 hr
|RushFan666
|13
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC