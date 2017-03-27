Privacy activist wants to unveil lawmakers' browser histories
After Congress on Tuesday approved a resolution that would toss out significant online privacy protections, one Internet user decided to do something about it. Adam McElhaney , who calls himself a privacy activist and net neutrality advocate, created a website and a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy the internet histories of the legislators who backed the resolution so he can make them available and easily searchable.
