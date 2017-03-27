Privacy activist wants to unveil lawm...

Privacy activist wants to unveil lawmakers' browser histories

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Network World

After Congress on Tuesday approved a resolution that would toss out significant online privacy protections, one Internet user decided to do something about it. Adam McElhaney , who calls himself a privacy activist and net neutrality advocate, created a website and a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy the internet histories of the legislators who backed the resolution so he can make them available and easily searchable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 54 min Repukkkes R Dumb 7,606
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,510,933
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dr Guru 239,862
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 2 hr Phelonius Assault 252
News Green groups sue Trump administration for appro... 3 hr coyote505 4
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 3 hr Tm Cln 11
News Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves... 5 hr Hiddn Numbrz 7
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC